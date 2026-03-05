/Lewis Hamilton teases about F1 sequel progress and much more: 'We are already working'



Lewis Hamilton revealed Thursday he was working on a sequel to the blockbuster Brad Pitt film ‘F1: The Movie,’ with a script being written. The film released last year starred Pitt and Damson Idris and was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made 'Top Gun: Maverick', among others.

Producers included Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time world champion Hamilton.

"We are already working on the first script," the Ferrari driver said in Melbourne ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. "We had our first meeting maybe mid-to-late in the second part of the end of the year -- me, Jerry and Joe talking about different ideas, different directions that we could go with the script.

“So it's really exciting. I'm super excited. Now I've been through it, and it was already very intense the first time going. Now I'm used to it. So I know what to expect.” In the first film, Pitt played a grizzled veteran brought in to shore up a foundering Formula One team run by his one-time teammate, played by Javier Bardem.

The team's talented rookie driver (Idris) resented the older man, with their difficult relationship forming the emotional backbone. It was a huge hit, raking in more than US$630 million worldwide.

"It's been amazing to see how big an impact it's had, how many people have loved the movie," said Hamilton. "I'm still getting texts from people who are still only just watching the movie and how it's opened their eyes up to what this sport is about

"Sequels often aren't always great," he added. "But we've got a great team, got a great cast, great writer. So I'm not concerned about that. "But we're going to take our time and make sure we get it just the way it needs to be."