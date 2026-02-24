/Kriti Sanon amps up the style in a brown trench coat as she attends the Burberry show at London Fashion Week

Indian beauties are turning heads globally. Days after Alia Bhatt impressed fans by speaking in Hindi at the BAFTA stage, Bollywood star Kriti Sanon made heads turn as she attended the Burberry Fall Winter 2026/27 show in London during the London Fashion Week. Kriti was part of the front row along with stars like Kate Moss, Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley, Stellan Skarsgård, Olivia Dean, and Luke Thompson at the show.

For the occasion, Kriti Sanon wore an interesting variation of the trench coat from the luxury fashion house. She styled it with a teal scarf, Burberry accessories, and calf-length boots.

Kriti’s look for the Burberry London Fashion Week show

Kriti opted for a longline version of the house's signature trench coat, which she paired with a teal scarf. The scarf added drama and contrast to the deep brown trench coat. The Burberry trench dress, is reportedly is made of cut-up leather and features notch lapel collars. The coat has padded shoulders, embroidered patterns, full sleeves with cinched belted cuffs, double-breasted button closures on the front.

The coat was figure-hugging with a matching leather belt and the hemline fell below the knees.

Kriti styled the ensemble with a patterned teal-coloured silk scarf, which she wrapped around her neck and had tassel embroidery. Kriti accessorised the outfit with gold hoop earrings, deep chocolate brown boots, which she matched with a top-handle mini bag from Burberry.

For her hairdo, Kriti tied her blonde-highlighted tresses in a messy, twisted top knot.

Internet reacts

Fans loved Kriti's look for the Burberry show and showered her with praise online. One Instagram user commented, “She is an icon.” Another user wrote, “Bollywood to global fashion icon.” Someone commented, “Watching her shine on an international platform makes my heart so proud.” Someone else wrote, “Serving elegance and pure royalty.”

About the Burberry show