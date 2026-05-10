/Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reveal newborn son’s name; share adorable family photos | See pics

Weeks after welcoming their second child, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have revealed the name of the baby boy through a social media post. The couple welcomed him on March 29, 2026, and the Kapoor-Ahuja family has already shared the first glimpse of the newborn with fans.

Sonam Kapoor's son's name

Alongside sharing a series of family photos on Instagram on Saturday, Kapoor also introduced her son as Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. Offering fans a glimpse of their growing family, the actress wrote a long, heartwarming note that touched many hearts. In the pictures, the couple can be seen holding the newborn and their elder son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

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"In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja," she wrote in a joint post with her husband.

Meaning behind the name

The actress also explained the meaning of her younger son’s name and how it connects to Vayu. "In the Vedas, Rudra, from the root rud, 'to roar,' is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal," she added.

"He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other. Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra."

As soon as the post surfaced, fans and celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory wishes.