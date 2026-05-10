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  • /Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reveal newborn son’s name; share adorable family photos | See pics

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reveal newborn son’s name; share adorable family photos | See pics

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 10, 2026, 08:29 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 08:29 IST
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reveal newborn son’s name; share adorable family photos | See pics

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja family photo Photograph: (Instagram)

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Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have announced the name of their baby boy, who was born on March 29, 2026. The actor took to social media to share family photos and reveal the meaning of her second child's name.
 

Weeks after welcoming their second child, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have revealed the name of the baby boy through a social media post. The couple welcomed him on March 29, 2026, and the Kapoor-Ahuja family has already shared the first glimpse of the newborn with fans.

Sonam Kapoor's son's name

Alongside sharing a series of family photos on Instagram on Saturday, Kapoor also introduced her son as Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. Offering fans a glimpse of their growing family, the actress wrote a long, heartwarming note that touched many hearts. In the pictures, the couple can be seen holding the newborn and their elder son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

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"In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja," she wrote in a joint post with her husband.

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Meaning behind the name

The actress also explained the meaning of her younger son’s name and how it connects to Vayu. "In the Vedas, Rudra, from the root rud, 'to roar,' is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal," she added.

"He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other. Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra."

As soon as the post surfaced, fans and celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory wishes.

Kapoor and Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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