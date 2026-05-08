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‘First person I want to speak to’: Sonam Kapoor’s sweet letter to Anand Ahuja, shares cute family photo

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 08, 2026, 14:33 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 14:33 IST
‘First person I want to speak to’: Sonam Kapoor’s sweet letter to Anand Ahuja, shares cute family photo

Sonam Kapoor shares sweet family picture Photograph: (IG/Sonam Kapoor)

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Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating a decade of love. On their anniversary, the actress has shared an adorable post for husband Anand along with a rare family picture. 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have built a beautiful life together. Today, the couple are celebrating a decade of togetherness, and a lot has changed over the years. Sonam, who recently gave birth to her second child, a son, shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating her 10-year bond with Anand.

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 after dating for three years. The couple are now parents to two sons. Their elder son is named Vayu, while they have not yet revealed the name of their second child.

Sonam Kapoor celebrates '10 years' with husband Anand Ahuja, shares photos

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On Friday morning, Sonam shared a series of photos capturing her 10-year journey with Anand. The pictures included random selfies, fun moments together, memories from their wedding, their time as a couple, their journey into parenthood with their first son, and finally, the addition of their newest family member, their second child.

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Along with the photos, Sonam revealed that the memories were from three cities, Mumbai, Delhi, and London. The couple have spent much of their life between these three cities.

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''Countless dreams built from scratch. So many risks taken, lessons learnt, businesses created, failures survived, victories celebrated and moments where we held each other a little tighter through the uncertainty of it all,''she wrote.

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''And somehow, through every version of life we’ve lived together, one thing has only become more certain…my love, respect and compassion for you have only grown deeper,'' she added.

The family of four

While all the photos caught fans’ attention, one of the final pictures was especially heartwarming. In the photo, Sonam and Anand are seen spending time with their two little sons as they embrace parenthood. Anand is holding their elder child as Sonam breastfeeds their newborn.

Calling Anand the only person that she has chosen to live this life with, she wrote,''Ten years later, I love you more gently, more intentionally and more completely than I knew was possible when we first began.Thank you for building this life with me.For the laughter, the friendship, the resilience, the family and the kind of love that evolves instead of fades.''

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first baby, Vayu, in August 2022, and their second boy on March 29, 2026.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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