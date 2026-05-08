/Shakti Kapoor is 'healthy and happy'; slams fake death news, plans legal action

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has hit back at fake reports of his death. Late on Thursday night, the actor shared a video addressing the rumours. This is not the first time a celebrity has fallen victim to a death hoax on social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a video addressing the rumours. Condemning the fake news, the actor said that he would take legal action and file a complaint against those spreading the false reports.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a video shared, Kapoor shared, ''Hello everyone. The news about my death is completely false. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it. I am going to file a cyber complaint about it. This is not good.”

Watch the clip here

Soon after Kapoor shared the video and assured fans that he was doing perfectly fine, many took to the comments section to express their relief. Several fans also condemned the fake news.

This is not the first time a celebrity has become the target of such a hoax and had to come forward to address false reports.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has not reacted to the fake news.

Shakti Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Kapoor continues to be one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actors, known for both comedy and villainous roles. Having worked in the industry for over four decades, he has been part of several iconic films, such as Judwaa, and Coolie No. 1. He is also remembered for memorable characters like Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna and Nandu in Raja Babu.

