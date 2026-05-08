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Shakti Kapoor is 'healthy and happy'; slams fake death news, plans legal action

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 08, 2026, 13:38 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 13:38 IST
Shakti Kapoor is 'healthy and happy'; slams fake death news, plans legal action

Picture of Shakti Kapoor Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Shakti Kapoor has joined a long list of Bollywood actors who have been victim to the fake news. Addressing reports of his death, the Kapoor shared a video slamming the reports. 

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has hit back at fake reports of his death. Late on Thursday night, the actor shared a video addressing the rumours. This is not the first time a celebrity has fallen victim to a death hoax on social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a video addressing the rumours. Condemning the fake news, the actor said that he would take legal action and file a complaint against those spreading the false reports.

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In a video shared, Kapoor shared, ''Hello everyone. The news about my death is completely false. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it. I am going to file a cyber complaint about it. This is not good.”

Watch the clip here

Soon after Kapoor shared the video and assured fans that he was doing perfectly fine, many took to the comments section to express their relief. Several fans also condemned the fake news.

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This is not the first time a celebrity has become the target of such a hoax and had to come forward to address false reports.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has not reacted to the fake news.

Shakti Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Kapoor continues to be one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actors, known for both comedy and villainous roles. Having worked in the industry for over four decades, he has been part of several iconic films, such as Judwaa, and Coolie No. 1. He is also remembered for memorable characters like Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna and Nandu in Raja Babu.

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The actor continues to remain active in the industry, attending shows and award events. He was last seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. He was also part of the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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