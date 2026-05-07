/Rs 30 lakh unpaid? Vendors accuse Ekta Kapoor's studio of pending dues after Bhooth Bangla success

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is doing outstanding business at the box office. However, even as the makers enjoy the film’s steady run in theatres, they have been accused of not clearing vendors’ dues.



Backed by Ekta Kapoor and her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, several vendors have alleged that the makers failed to clear pending payments. According to a report by Mid-day, Ekta Kapoor’s production company owes nearly Rs 30 lakh in unpaid fees.

The reports of non-payment surfaced shortly after Kapoor thanked Priyadarshan for delivering the biggest hit of her career, after the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Dishearten with the non-payment, the vendors have been waiting for almost six months for their dues to be cleared.

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Speaking to the publication, one vendor shared over the non-payment of Rs 30 lakh.

"Payments are getting stuck for months. Once the film releases, it becomes difficult to get the money out. The 90-day invoice clearance has become a thing of the past," said the vendor.

Another vendor, who is allegedly waiting to receive Rs 18 lakh, said that delayed payments are becoming a common issue in the industry.

On the worsening situation, a crew member said,"Top talent and key vendors are prioritised when it comes to payment. The crew is asked to wait."

However, Balaji Telefilms Limited denied of any non-payments. In a statement, they said,"Balaji Telefilms Limited has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations in relation to various projects undertaken by the company."

Before Bhooth Bangla, the issue of non-payment had also made headlines when the makers of Tu Yaa Main faced similar accusations. A man named Nikhil Pai, who worked as the second camera operator, had asked producer Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions to clear pending bills.

Tagged producer Colour Yellow Productions on Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Congratulations on the theatre and Netflix release. Please clear the invoices. It's beyond due... if you reply to calls and emails that would be much appreciated."