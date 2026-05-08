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  • /New Friday OTT Releases (May 8, 2026): Lukkhe, Dacoit, Unconditional- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

New Friday OTT Releases (May 8, 2026): Lukkhe, Dacoit, Unconditional- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 08, 2026, 10:04 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 10:04 IST

This Friday’s OTT releases promise an exciting mix of action, suspense, comedy, and drama across major streaming platforms. With fresh movies and binge-worthy series, like Lukkhe, Dacoit, Unconditional, and many more, viewers have plenty of new content to add to their watchlist.

New Friday OTT Releases (May 8, 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT Releases (May 8, 2026)

The weekend is here, and so are the latest Friday OTT releases. From gripping thrillers like Lukkhe to romantic Korean drama My Royal Nemesis, this Friday’s streaming lineup offers something for every kind of viewer.

Lukkhe
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Lukkhe

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Himank Gaur, this is a musical action drama that features King, Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Yograj Singh. Set in Chandigarh, the series revolves around a series of revenge, redemption, and passion for rap culture.

My Royal Nemesis
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

My Royal Nemesis

Where to watch: Netflix

It is a South Korean romantic comedy fantasy series. It centres on a legendary villain, Kang Dan-sim (Lim Ji-yeon), who wakes in the body of a modern-day struggling actress, Shin Seo-ri. She then enters an enemies-to-lovers romance with Cha Se-gye (Heo Nam-jun).

Unconditional
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Unconditional

Where to watch: Apple TV

A story of a mother and daughter who went on a vacation abroad. A devastating turn comes when Gali (Ronn Talia Lynne) gets arrested for drug possession. This leads her mother, Orna (Liraz Chamami), to risk everything on a quest for her daughter's freedom.

No Place to be Single
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

No Place to be Single

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It is an Italian romantic comedy film, which is based on the best-selling novel by Felicia Kingsley. It follows two childhood friends, with Alisa Benetti, a single mother who is trying her best to resist intense societal pressure to marry. On the other side, Charles Bingley arrives and pulls her into a mess.

M.I.A.
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

M.I.A.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The 9-episode crime drama series centres on Etta Tiger Jonze (Shannon Gisela), who seeks vengeance after her family's drug-running operation in the Florida Keys is destroyed.

Dacoit
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Dacoit

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Featuring Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, and Anurag Kashyap, the action thriller follows the story of a man who is convicted for a crime he didn't commit, owing to a betrayal by his better half.

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New Friday OTT Releases (May 8, 2026): Lukkhe, Dacoit, Unconditional- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
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New Friday OTT Releases (May 8, 2026): Lukkhe, Dacoit, Unconditional- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

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