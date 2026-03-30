/Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome the birth of their second child: ‘Beautiful new chapter as a family of four’

It’s a boy! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have welcomed their second child together. The couple already have a four-year-old son, Vayu and are now parents to another baby boy.

Sonam and Anand announced the arrival of their second son with a warm note on Instagram. The joint post stated that the baby arrived on 29th March, 2026 and now they are a family of four.

"With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The post further added, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu."

Soon after her announcement, Kareena Kapoor congratulated the couple in the comments section, writing, "Congratulations Sona and Anand."

Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and several other celebrities also reacted with red heart emojis.

In November 2025, Sonam Kapoor confirmed her second pregnancy with an Instagram post.

In the photos she shared at the time, she was seen wearing a pink co-ord set with black stockings and heels, gently cradling her baby bump. She kept the caption short, writing "Mother" along with a kissing emoticon.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor keeps its stylish as she announces her second pregnancy