/Sonam Kapoor keeps its stylish as she announces her second pregnancy

She is called the most stylish in Bollywood for a reason. Actress Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy on Instagram with a series of stylish photos. The fashion icon revealed her baby bump in the photos and captioned the image simply as, “Mother.” Sonam and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, are parents to their three-year-old son Vayu. The family is now all set to welcome a new member.

As she announced her second pregnancy, the actor chose to disable the comments section on her announcement post.

Sonam stylish pregnancy announcement

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The photos have Sonam looking striking in a hot pink pure wool skirt suit. The jacket had oversized padded shoulders, and a softly curved shoulder line. Sonam’s look would make you recall Princess Diana’s images, dressed in a similar wool suit, many years back. In some of the photos, Sonam was seen cradling her baby bump.

The actor was last seen in the 2023 film 'Blind'. She has been away from the movies since the birth of her first child. She has made public appearances only for brands that she endorses.

Sonam shared the same post on her Instagram stories and shared that the baby would be arriving in Spring 2026.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram story Photograph: ()

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

The actress married her longtime beau, Anand Ahuja in an intimate Punjabi wedding ceremony in May 2018 in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a gala reception in Mumbai, which was attended by nearly the entire Bollywood fraternity.

Post marriage, the couple spend most of their time in their UK home, followed by Delhi and Mumbai.

Daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam made her debut in with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She later appeared in movies like Delhi 6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, and Veere Di Wedding, among others.