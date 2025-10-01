Baby no. 2 on the way? Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reportedly expecting their second child



Is Sonam Kapoor expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja? We are not, but reports are claiming it. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, welcomed their first child, Vayu, in Aug 2022.

The reports of Sonam's pregnancy have not been confirmed by the actress or her family yet.

Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant with her second child?

On Wednesday (Oct 1), the reports of the star couple expecting their second child broke. Pinkvilla has learned that Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

The source said, “Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families.”

The sources revealed that the news of the pregnancy might be made official soon. The news of Sonam expecting her second child comes a few weeks after the actress celebrated the birthday of her son Vayu, in Aug.. Sharing heartwarming photos with her son, the actress wrote, ''The month of August. The month of Vayu. In the three cities he calls home.''

Sonam and Anand have been based in London currently. However, they often spend time in Mumbai and Delhi. The Delhi 6 actress has been a dedicated mom to her three-year-old as she manages her personal and professional commitments.

Sonam Kapoor's acting comeback

Kapoor is set to return to the acting world after a hiatus to focus on motherhood. She was last seen in the 2023 film Blind, which was released on OTT. In an interview with ETimes, Sonam revealed that she wanted to focus on her motherhood journey as much as possible. However, now she's set to make a comeback to the world of acting.

“I became a mother and wanted to give it as much time as possible, so that I could witness the process of seeing my son grow up. I wanted to enjoy the feeling of being a mother, and it has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” she revealed. Her son, Vayu Kapoor, was born on August 20, 2022, marking a new chapter in her personal life,'' she said.

Her next acting project was set to start by the last quarter of 2025. With the news of her pregnancy, her acting return might be put on hold again.