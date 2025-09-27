LOGIN
Daughter's Day 2025: Famous father-daughter duos in Bollywood– From SRK-Suhana to Anil Kapoor- Sonam

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 27, 2025, 19:18 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 19:18 IST

On this auspicious day, we are celebrating Daughter's Day. We have heard that there's no other bond like father and daughter, so here are some of Bollywood's best father-daughter duos like SRK-Suhana and Anil Kapoor-Sonam. 

Bollywood's best father-daughter duos
Bollywood's best father-daughter duos

There's no other relation like a father and his daughter. It's pure magical without no hard feelings. Father gives confidence to the daughter to face the world, self esteem and constant support that grows the bond between both of them. In this article, we will be discussing about Bollywood's famous father and daughter duos, you can't take off your eyes from.

Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana
Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana

The relation between Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana is witnessed by every individual in the nation, where SRK being a father constantly stands by with his daughter from her career start. They both have always been each other's pillar.

Mahesh Bhatt-Alia Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt share a strong father-daughter bond that has grown with time. Earlier, Alia Bhatt revealed that her father was being absent because of him being a public figure but now they both have mutual admiration, respect, and emotional connection. Both of them never miss any chance to praise each other.

Shakti-Shradhha Kapoor
Shakti-Shradhha Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also have a strong contribution in each other's life, sharing a close and affectionate father-daughter bond. Both have always been seen supporting each other by posting appreciation post on social media. While Shraddha cherishes every moment she spend with her father.

Anil Kapoor-Sonam
Anil Kapoor-Sonam

This father-daughter shares a fun and loving bond with each other. Supporting mutually, showing love, and have a close relationship which has spanned after Sonam's marriage. Both of them did their first collaboration in the movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Javed-Zoya Akhtar
Javed-Zoya Akhtar

The legendary Javed Akhtar has a special bond with his daughter Zoya. Both of them don't post much about themselves but have always stood with each other in every phase of their achievement.

