/Sonam Kapoor shares first picture with her newborn son, cradles him in her arms

Sonam Kapoor has become a mother of two. On March 29, the actress and her husband, Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, expanding their family from three to four. Days after the couple shared a joint post on social media, expressing their immense joy at the new arrival, Kapoor posted a heartwarming picture with her second child.

Sonam Kapoor shares first pic after second baby

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Days after giving birth, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, today (April 3), shared the first picture of herself with her baby boy, cradling him in her arms and radiating motherly love.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor keeps its stylish as she announces her second pregnancy

While sharing the post, she thanked the hospital faculty, including the surgery team, security, and the dietician. She captioned it as, "Thank you to HN Reliance Hospital for the most incredible experience as we welcomed our second son into the world. It has truly been exceptional in every way."

"A very special thank you to my OBGYN, Dr Avaan Dadina, who has now guided me through both my pregnancies. There is a sense of trust, calm, and reassurance in her care that is so rare, and I’m endlessly grateful for her support, wisdom, and kindness," she added.

Decoding her pictures

In the first picture, she is seen holding her son in her arms, gently cradling him as she is seen completely immersed in the love of motherhood. The actress hides her newborn's face with her hand.

The second picture shows her in comfortable black loungewear, captured in a candid moment while enjoying a meal from a hospital tray.

Rhea Kapoor shares first picture with the baby

On April 1, Rhea Kapoor was the first to share the glimpse of her sister's second child on social media, quoting, "All you need is, and in @sonamkapoor’s case some super human mom strength."

The picture caught the eyes of several celebrities, prompting them to leave a comment, where Kriti Sanon commented, “Congrats Rhea masi!!! and the whole fam!” Sonakshi Sinha also came forward and jotted, “Congratulationssss Rhea masi.” Sonam Kapoor also commented on the post. She wrote, “Best sister in the world.”

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja