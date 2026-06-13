Drishyam 3, the highly anticipated thriller drama franchise, is set to release on OTT, less than a month after its theatrical release. Starring superstar Mohanlal, the movie is known for its taut narrative, sharp twists, and gripping performances that have, over the years, garnered a strong and loyal fan base across languages and demographics. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third part was released on May 21, and now it's set to release on Prime Video.

The third part of the movie opened with outstanding reviews from critics and the audience alike. The movie performed well at the box office success, earning over Rs 100 crore globally soon after release.

Drishyam OTT release: Here's when it will release

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Starring Mohanlal, the film reunites the actor with Meena, and Siddique, bringing audiences back into the world of George Kutty and his family.

Also read: Drishyam 3 Hindi adaptation will differ from Malayalam version, to have different narratives

Following its successful theatrical run, Drishyam 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video from June 18 in Malayalam with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada for audiences in India and across more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

What's the plot of Drishyam 2?

In the years since Drishyam 2, George Kutty appears to have secured the future he always wanted for his family, he has even adapted his past into a successful film. But the past refuses to stay buried. When two journalists begin investigating the real-life inspirations behind the film, and a carefully orchestrated marriage proposal for his daughter Anju turns out to be a deadly trap, George Kutty finds himself drawn into his most emotionally charged and dangerous battle yet. With old adversaries back with renewed motive, and fear, guilt, and suspicion closing in from every side, George Kutty, the protector, must once again rely on his wits to protect the people he loves, and the secrets that bind them together.

Presented by PEN Studios and Panorama Studios and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas, the thriller drama stars Mohanlal, Meena, and Siddique in lead roles. George Kutty returns as the protector, once again forced to defend his family when the past resurfaces with deadly consequences.

“George Kutty is a character who has stayed with audiences for many years, and that love is something I deeply cherish. The reason audiences connect with Drishyam is that, beyond the mystery, it is rooted in a deeply human story about family, love, and survival. I am grateful for the affection audiences have shown George Kutty through the years and thrilled that Drishyam 3 will now reach audiences across the globe on Prime Video,” said Mohanlal.

When is Ajay Devgn's Hindi version releasing?