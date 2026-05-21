/Drishyam 3: A quick recap of parts 1 and 2 of Mohanlal’s gripping thriller

Released in 2013, the narrative begins with George Kutty, an ordinary man who minds his own business and takes good care of his family. The peaceful family drama turns into a gripping thriller when Varun (Roshan Basheer), the son of Inspector General Geetha Prabhakar, played by Asha Sharath, secretly videoclipped his daughter, Anju (Ansiba), and began blackmailing her.

While trying to safeguard herself, Anju accidentally kills Varun. As a result, the whole Kutty family goes into a panic. However, George quickly grasps the situation and decides not to let the problem come near his family. Without resorting to violence or power, he uses his intellect to devise a plan that misleads everyone while carefully manipulating the situation. In this parts, he and his family walks out clean.