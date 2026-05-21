/Drishyam 3: A quick recap of parts 1 and 2 of Mohanlal’s gripping thriller

Drishyam 3 has been released in the theatres on May 21. On the occasion of Mohanlal's 66th birthday. While creating buzz, it’s the perfect time to look back at the first two films that made Georgekutty a legendary yet iconic character.
Drishyam 3 finally hit the theatres on May 21, celebrating the occasion of Mohanlal’s 66th birthday. Jeethu Joseph’s blockbuster franchise has already built a vast fan base by delivering remarkable performances and surprising twists across the first two films. Before you witness the third instalment, here’s a brief recap of the previous parts.
In this action thriller, Mohanlal plays an orphan named George Kutty, a simple, self-made cable TV operator living in a small Kerala village with his wife and two daughters. Mohanlal's performance as George Kutty, keeps audiences hooked with his remarkable intelligence, naive tactics, emotional struggles, and how he gets through every challenge when it comes to his family.
Released in 2013, the narrative begins with George Kutty, an ordinary man who minds his own business and takes good care of his family. The peaceful family drama turns into a gripping thriller when Varun (Roshan Basheer), the son of Inspector General Geetha Prabhakar, played by Asha Sharath, secretly videoclipped his daughter, Anju (Ansiba), and began blackmailing her.
While trying to safeguard herself, Anju accidentally kills Varun. As a result, the whole Kutty family goes into a panic. However, George quickly grasps the situation and decides not to let the problem come near his family. Without resorting to violence or power, he uses his intellect to devise a plan that misleads everyone while carefully manipulating the situation. In this parts, he and his family walks out clean.
The second sequel was released in 2021, following the life story of George after a span of six years since the incident. The instalment showcases the rich George, who has become wealthy while owning a theatre and dreams of producing films. Besides becoming a successful man, Kutty initially lives with a trauma, where his wife Rani (Meena) and his daughter Anju suffer emotionally. The village also sees them with a look of suspicion.
In the second instalment, the police reopen Varun’s case, and Thomas Bastin (Murali Gopy) arrives to expose George Kutty. As the narrative continues, the police successfully find the skeletal remains that Kutty had hidden beneath the newly constructed police station. However, it is revealed in the climax that George had already anticipated this situation and had prepared himself with a Plan B. The movie concludes with George escaping yet again, but with the constant fear for him and his family.
With the release of Drishyam, the film garnered immense popularity and success, achieving a historic milestone as the first Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 50 crore club. It reportedly collected around Rs 62 crore worldwide.
Drishyam 2 skipped a theatrical release during its initial run in 2021, premiering directly on Amazon Prime Video due to COVID-19 theatre closures.