/Udta Teer trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to late Mukul Dev, calls his final performance a 'Swan Song'

Mukul Dev will be seen on the big screen one last time in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Udta Teer. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday and shows the late actor playing a Pakistani terrorist. Mukul Dev passed away in May 2025 due to various health complications. He was 54. On Wednesday, during the trailer launch event, Ayushman called Udta Teer a fitting tribute to Dev.

“Mukul Dev was one of the brightest, most brilliant talents in our country. There was a film named Omerta (2018). It was his brainchild. We sadly underutilised him. In Udta Teer, you'll see him for the last time. This is like a swan song; it's a tribute to Mukul Dev," he said.

Director Aakash Kaushik also spoke about his conversations with Mukul while they were working on the film. He recalled how concerned the actor was about how his performance would be received by audiences.

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“He used to call me and ask, 'Yaar, jab yeh picture aayegi na, toh log kya bolenge mere baare mein?'. All I can say is that this is not only his last film but actually his best work. We say that with a lot of responsibility. Unhone literally chaar chand lagaye hai iss picture ko. So, Mukul sir, wherever you are, we love you and miss you. I promised you that poora Hindustan aapke gunn gaayega aur woh hoga. That's my promise to him and to you all. You'll love his performance.”

Udta Teer trailer

The trailer introduces Ayushmann as Bilal, a Pakistani spy in India who loses his memory following an explosion. After the incident, he begins believing that he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer and becomes a patriot.

The film appears to build its story around Bilal’s identity crisis, with his Pakistani handlers struggle to understand the sudden change in their ace agent. Ayushmann plays the character with a mix of action and comedy, while Sara Ali Khan features as a CTS operative. The film's trailer shows glimpses of the action-comedy that parodies several patriotic thrillers in recent years, including Gadar, Border and Dhurandhar.

Watch the trailer of Udta Teer here: