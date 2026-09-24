/Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ dialogue in Udta Teer: ‘It’s part of the script’

Ayushmann Khurrana is making headlines ahead of his upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor recently faced online criticism after a clip from the film surfaced, showing his character, Bilal Ahmad, chanting“Pakistan Zindabad.”Addressing the backlash, Khurrana explained that the dialogue is part of the film’s script and is linked to his character’s role in the story.

Ayushmann Khurrana addresses online backlash over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ dialogue

On September 23 (Wednesday), the makers of Udta Teer held a trailer launch in Mumbai, where Ayushmann Khurrana was asked whether delivering the “Pakistan Zindabad” dialogue in the film had been challenging for him. TheDream Girlactor said he was meeting the screenplay’s demands.

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He stated, “That’s part of the script, yaar. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. That has always been the case. It happens in all spy films, but the difference is that this is a spy comedy. Whether it’s a spy comedy or a patriotic comedy, I always look at the script first.”

He continued, saying that he is a director’s baby and is only fulfilling the demands of the project. “Whatever the script demands from me, I do. I am a director’s baby, and he has written a fantastic script,” Khurrana said.

Ayushmann Khurrana praises Sara Ali Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana also took a moment to praise his co-star Sara Ali Khan, highlighting her energy and contribution to the film. Speaking about working with Sara, the actor said, “It’s always amazing working with Sara. She brings wonderful energy to the set.”

All about Udta Teer

Udta Teer is an upcoming spy comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik and scheduled to release in cinemas on October 9, 2026. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film follows Bilal, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory in India and is mistakenly recruited into Indian counter-intelligence. This leads to a series of chaotic missions in which he unknowingly works against his original handlers with newfound patriotic zeal.