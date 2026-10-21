/Musk ordered Starlink restrictions that caught Ukraine off guard amid escalating tensions: Report

Elon Musk ordered a slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink used by Ukrainian forces, triggering alarm in Kyiv and confusion within the Trump administration, according to US officials and people familiar with the matter. The move came amid growing tensions between Ukraine, President Donald Trump and Musk. Both Trump and Musk have expressed frustration over Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russian diesel refineries, which Trump has blamed for rising energy prices. Last week, Musk imposed speed limits on Ukrainian hardware connecting to Starlink’s satellite network, reportedly rendering some offensive drones and interceptor drones virtually ineffective.

Two people familiar with the matter said Musk and Trump discussed the Starlink decision in a call shortly after the slowdown became public, while the president was campaigning last week. One of those individuals also claimed that the two discussed the issue before the restrictions were imposed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly warned that lives could be lost if unrestricted Starlink access was not restored. His remarks fueled uncertainty over who had authorized the slowdown and prompted an informal inquiry within the White House.

Amid the controversy, SpaceX representatives contacted White House officials to seek a common understanding of the decision and develop a unified public message. According to people familiar with the discussions, the company wanted to establish that SpaceX and the Trump administration had coordinated before Musk issued the directive. Musk addressed the issue on X hours after the slowdown became public, writing, “Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS,” referring to the president of the United States.

Trump, however, told reporters on Monday that he did not know who was behind the restrictions, adding, “but I would like to find out.” Some US officials maintain that Musk acted independently and that Trump did not explicitly order retaliation against Ukraine. However, another person familiar with the situation said Musk had spoken with several senior administration officials, including Trump, before implementing the speed restrictions. Ukrainian officials said the limitations had allowed Russian missiles to evade Ukrainian defenses, raising concerns about the potential consequences for the country's military operations.

Starlink restrictions deepen US-Ukraine tensions

The slowdown, which started on October 14, followed a series of statements and announcements from the Trump administration that Ukrainian officials viewed as hostile. Public criticism of Zelensky by both Trump and Musk prompted Kyiv to suspect that one of the two had ordered the restrictions. The incident has pushed relations between Washington and Kyiv to their most strained point since Trump berated Zelensky in the Oval Office last year.

Starlink has become a critical communications lifeline for Ukrainian forces operating along the front lines, enabling them to coordinate attacks against Russian troops and respond to incoming strikes. Ukraine’s top diplomat in Washington, Denys Sienik, said on Tuesday that Kyiv was still seeking clarification from US and SpaceX officials. “We are still waiting for the official response from contacts with the Pentagon and SpaceX at the leaders level to understand what has happened, but also to understand whether the connection has been restored or will be restored,” Sienik said.

Dispute over intelligence support adds to uncertainty

Zelensky has also accused the Trump administration of temporarily suspending intelligence assistance that helped Ukrainian forces track Russian missile launches and conduct strikes deep inside Russian territory. Trump and other administration officials have denied that such a suspension occurred. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters Tuesday that the claims were 'not true'.

Trump’s focus on diesel prices fuels the dispute

Trump and Musk’s criticism of Zelensky has intensified in recent weeks as the US president seeks to bring down diesel prices ahead of November’s midterm elections. Trump has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure for contributing to elevated fuel prices. However, most analysts have pointed to the war involving Iran as a more significant factor behind the increase.