/Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Bollywood actresses and their fitness secrets

Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty, these actresses have proved that there is no one way to fitness. Whatever it is- yoga, weight training or Pilates, the main thing is to find something you like to do.
From functional strength training and endurance workouts to yoga and Pilates, several Indian cinema icons show that fitness is more than just an aesthetic. It’s about making health a priority, sticking to discipline and choosing a lifestyle that promotes long-term well-being. Whether you're trying to change your daily movement, build strength, increase your flexibility, or just need some motivation to stay active, these six actresses continue to inspire millions with their commitment to fitness.
Jacqueline Fernandez is always trying different forms of workouts to keep herself strong, flexible and agile. She enjoys a variety of pursuits that challenge her core stability, balance and endurance, whether that be weight training, Pilates, gymnastics, padel or pole fitness. Her lively attitude to fitness exemplifies the value of change in workouts and discovering fresh ways to stay active.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a proponent of a holistic strategy to fitness, bringing yoga and mindful movement to the masses. Her daily routine includes traditional practices like Ashtanga and Hatha yoga, along with core conditioning and functional strength training. Shilpa goes on to inspire people to make fitness a sustainable lifestyle rather than a short-term goal by emphasizing flexibility, balance, posture and mental wellbeing.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness routine is all about consistency and balance. She has often shared glimpses of her workout routine of Surya Namaskars, yoga, Pilates and functional strength training. Her commitment to staying active shows that regular movement can become an integral part of everyday life.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a busy career and when you are working hard, it is important to take time for your fitness. Her version of staying active includes doing different types of exercise, such as strength training, bodyweight exercises, swimming, and cardio. Priyanka manages to work her fitness around her work commitments, showing us how movement can still be a priority even when you have a jam-packed schedule.
Alia Bhatt has consistently highlighted the importance of staying active and maintaining a balanced approach to fitness. Her workout routine has included Pilates, yoga, strength training, and functional exercises that support flexibility, balance, and overall conditioning.
Shraddha Kapoor’s approach to fitness combines different forms of exercise to support strength, flexibility, and endurance. From Pilates and yoga to strength training and other functional workouts, she embraces movement as an important part of maintaining an active lifestyle.