/'US will never part with niche technology' former IAF assistant chief on India's fighter jet ambitions

India's pursuit of advanced American military technology has returned to focus with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, as New Delhi seeks greater cooperation in fighter jet engines, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and other critical technologies.

The India-US TRUST initiative, launched in February 2025, aims to strengthen strategic technology cooperation. However, questions remain over Washington's willingness to transfer sensitive technologies and India's continued dependence on foreign suppliers.

Speaking to WION's Defence Pulse, Air Vice Marshal Sunil Jayant Nanodkar (Retd.), former Assistant Chief of Air Staff, questioned whether American commitments would translate into meaningful technology transfers.

Fighter engine delays expose India's dependence

India's Tejas Mk1A programme has faced delays linked to deliveries of American GE F404 engines. The proposed agreement to manufacture GE F414 engines in India, intended for the Tejas Mk2 and initial AMCA aircraft, also remains crucial.

"We keep blaming HAL for everything," Nanodkar said, pointing out that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited depends on overseas engine supplies to meet production commitments. He acknowledged that F404 deliveries had resumed but said supplies remained slower than required. Nanodkar also stressed the importance of finalising the F414 manufacturing agreement, particularly for India's future combat aircraft programmes.

India's fighter engine ambitions

Developing a modern fighter jet engine remains one of the most demanding challenges in aerospace engineering. Only a small group of countries has demonstrated the ability to independently develop and manufacture advanced fighter aircraft engines. India has pursued that capability through indigenous research programmes, including the Kaveri engine. India's continued investment in domestic engine development reflects the strategic importance of joining that select group with a fully operational indigenous capability.

Will America share its most advanced technology?

Asked whether Washington would transfer its most sensitive military technologies, Nanodkar was unequivocal. "The plain and simple answer is no. They will never part with niche technology to India," he said. He cautioned that announcements about defence cooperation must be judged against actual technology transfers and manufacturing capabilities.

"No country is going to share niche technology with you. You have to develop it yourself," he added. Nanodkar advocated stronger indigenous research, sustained investment and selective international collaboration. His assessment underscores the importance of developing India's own fighter engine capabilities while securing reliable supplies for existing aircraft programmes.