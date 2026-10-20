/US midterms 2026: From Pooja Sethi to Vivek Ramaswamy, here are Indian-origin candidates to watch out for

The US midterm elections will take place on Tuesday (November 3), with results expected to emerge from midday on November 4. Voters will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 senators and 36 state governors. Early voting is already underway in several states, with ballots opened on Monday in Texas and Palm Beach County, Florida. Several Indian-American candidates are contesting elections across Texas, Florida, Arizona, Ohio, New York and Los Angeles. Their campaigns span a range of political offices, including the US House of Representatives, state legislatures, governor, attorney general and mayor.

US midterm elections 2026: When is it and what is at stake

Midterm elections are held halfway through a US president’s four-year term. Voters elect members of the House of Representatives, a portion of the Senate and governors in several states. The results determine which party controls Congress and influence the president’s ability to advance his agenda. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress. In the House, they hold a one-seat majority, with 219 Republicans and 214 Democrats, alongside two vacant seats. A total of 218 seats is required for a majority. In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats.

Democrats need to secure 51 seats to take control of the Senate. According to the New York Times polling average, Trump’s approval rating stands at approximately 37 per cent. The Cook Political Report and other political forecasting groups expect Democrats to regain control of the House, while the Senate contest remains more competitive. Historical trends also pose a challenge for the president’s party. Over the past 80 years, the party holding the presidency has lost seats in 18 of the 20 midterm elections.

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Indian-American candidates in Texas and Florida

Texas House District 47: Pooja Sethi

Democrat Pooja Sethi is contesting Texas House District 47. According to Mid-day, a victory would make her the first Hindu and the first Indian-American to serve in the Texas Legislature. Her campaign is among several Indian-American candidacies drawing attention in the 2026 midterm elections.

Texas House District 66: Sandeep Srivastava

Democrat Sandeep Srivastava is challenging Republican Matt Shaheen in Texas House District 66. Shaheen chairs the House Elections Committee and secured 61.1 per cent of the vote in 2024.Srivastava faces a difficult contest following his previous electoral defeat. In the 2024 congressional race, he lost to Republican Keith Self, who received 62.5 per cent of the vote against Srivastava’s 37.5 per cent.

Florida's 22nd District: Pia Dandiya

Democrat Pia Dandiya is facing Republican Casey Askar in Florida’s 22nd congressional district, where forecasts suggest a highly competitive contest. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball classify the race as a toss-up, while Inside Elections rates it as leaning Republican. Election forecasts offer differing assessments of the candidates’ prospects. PollingForecast gives Dandiya a 56 per cent chance of winning, while Call the Map gives Askar a 54 per cent chance.

Indian-American candidates in Arizona, Ohio, New York and Los Angeles

Arizona's 1st Congressional District: Amish Shah

Democrat Amish Shah is challenging Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s 1st congressional district. The race has attracted attention from political forecasters. On October 15, Inside Elections moved the contest from a toss-up to a tilt-Democrat rating. The Cook Political Report classifies it as lean Democrat, while Sabato’s Crystal Ball continues to rate it a toss-up.

Ohio Governor's race: Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is running for governor of Ohio against Democrat Amy Acton, with early voting already underway. Acton has declined to debate Ramaswamy and told The Vindicator she would “never stand on a stage” with him. Ramaswamy told the newspaper he was shocked. The gubernatorial contest is one of the prominent statewide races involving an Indian-American candidate in the 2026 elections.

New York Attorney General: Saritha Komatireddy

Republican Saritha Komatireddy is challenging incumbent New York Attorney General Letitia James. A poll commissioned by Komatireddy’s own campaign and reported by the New York Post showed James leading by 50.7 per cent to 44.7 per cent. An earlier independent poll conducted by Siena in September also placed James ahead, at 52 per cent compared with Komatireddy’s 39 per cent. Early voting in New York begins on October 24.

Los Angeles Mayoral race: Nithya Raman