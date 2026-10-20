/Pete Hegseth meets Benjamin Netanyahu during unannounced visit to Israel ahead of election

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The visit came a day after US President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu ahead of Israel's parliamentary election scheduled for next week. The upcoming vote is the country's first since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which shocked Israel and triggered a wider regional conflict. Israel subsequently launched military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon and became involved in hostilities with Iran.

Vance declines to endorse Netanyahu

While Trump has openly backed Netanyahu, US Vice President JD Vance declined to endorse the Israeli leader during an interview on Monday, saying he did not intend to interfere in Israel's election. "I endorse American candidates, and that's where I'm focused on ​is the midterms," Vance said in an interview with digital media outlet 2WAY. Vance made the remarks after being asked about Netanyahu. Earlier this year, he travelled to Budapest and endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary's election. "I'm not ⁠anti-endorsing ​him, but I'm not pro-endorsing him, ​I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections." Vance said.

Trump backs Netanyahu for re-election

US President Donald Trump has issued his ‘complete and total endorsement’ of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election. In a message posted on Truth Social on Sunday and addressed to the ‘Great People of Israel’, Trump praised Netanyahu as a ‘Great Warrior Prime Minister’ and a strong partner in pursuing peace and confronting Iran. He credited the Israeli leader with standing alongside the United States during its military campaign against the Islamic Republic.