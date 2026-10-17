/'It's a joy to see the makers bring it on such a grand scale': SS Rajamouli on Ramayana

Calling it a story every Indian storyteller dreams of telling, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the grand scale and stellar cast of Ramayana Part 1 ahead of its worldwide release on November 5.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namot Malhotra, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

SS Rajamouli hails Ramayana: Part 1

With just two and a half weeks to go before Ramayana Part 1 (also known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) hits the big screen, the excitement in the film industry is palpable.

Adding to the pre-release momentum, master storyteller SS Rajamouli has come forward to cheer for the team, sending his best wishes ahead of the film's global rollout on November 5.

Taking to X, the RRR and Baahubali director opened up about how every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to bring this timeless epic to life. Praising the visionaries behind the project, Rajamouli wrote, “It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth.”

Rajamouli's reaction comes days after the international trailer for Ramayana was released on October 15. It features a more intense look at the world of Ramayana that they have crafted, along with the first look of different characters.

More about Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-written by Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana Part 1 is the grandest adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. Apart from the lead cast, the star-studded ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.

Adding to its massive global scale, the film features a musical score composed by two Oscar winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.