/US midterms 2026: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donates $1 million to Abdul El-Sayed’s as Michigan race heats up

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has transferred $1 million to a political account supporting Michigan Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, delivering a major financial boost to the progressive Democrat as he competes in a closely contested race. The donation, made on Friday, comes as Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in Michigan for El-Sayed and considers her own political future, including the possibility of a presidential run in 2028.

The contribution is unusually large for a House member supporting a Senate candidate in another state. However, Ocasio-Cortez has made clear that she sees El-Sayed's victory as important not only for Democrats in the upcoming elections but also for the broader progressive movement. “I’m not waking up on November 4th wishing I did more to combat the smears aimed at Abdul,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement to The New York Times on Friday. “I’m leaving everything I can on the field.”

AOC campaigns across Michigan for El-Sayed

Ocasio-Cortez spent Thursday travelling by bus across Michigan's Upper Peninsula alongside El-Sayed. On Friday, she was scheduled to hold three campaign events in the Detroit region without the candidate. Her $1 million contribution went to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund, a joint political effort involving El-Sayed's campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee. The donation underscores the importance Ocasio-Cortez has placed on the Michigan Senate contest, which could play a decisive role in determining control of the US Senate. El-Sayed, a former public health official, is running against Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman. The two candidates are described in the report as running neck and neck.

AOC weighs her political future ahead of 2028

Ocasio-Cortez is openly considering her next political move. Her options could include seeking re-election to the House, launching a Senate campaign in New York against the seat currently held by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, or pursuing a presidential bid in 2028. Her growing involvement in races beyond New York has attracted attention as Democrats begin positioning themselves for the next presidential election cycle.

Michigan is expected to be one of the early states in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary, making political relationships and campaign support in the state particularly significant. Ocasio-Cortez is not the only prominent Democrat using financial and organisational resources to support candidates nationwide while weighing future ambitions. California Governor Gavin Newsom has used his extensive email list to raise money for Democratic candidates and state parties across the country. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a billionaire, has contributed $1 million to support the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas and has also backed other races.

A long-standing political alliance

The relationship between Ocasio-Cortez and El-Sayed dates back to 2018, when she first defeated a Democratic incumbent in a primary election. At the time, she endorsed El-Sayed's campaign for Michigan governor and travelled to the state to campaign alongside him. He ultimately lost that election. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed him again during this year's closely contested Democratic Senate primary, continuing her support for his progressive political agenda.

She has repeatedly described the Michigan race as an important test of whether progressive candidates can win in competitive states. “If Abdul can win in Michigan, anybody can win anywhere,” she said at a recent fund-raiser for him in New York City.

Senate control at stake in Michigan

The Michigan Senate race is attracting national attention because its outcome could help determine which party controls the chamber. El-Sayed is facing Rogers in a contest that has drawn substantial financial support. Although Schumer backed El-Sayed's rival during the Democratic primary, a super PAC allied with the Democratic Senate effort has reportedly spent more than $30 million supporting El-Sayed's campaign in the general election. Ocasio-Cortez's latest contribution adds another significant financial commitment to the race and reinforces her backing for the progressive candidate.

AOC reports $4.7 million in third-quarter fundraising