/Magnitude 8.7 earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, tsunami warning in US, Japan

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula witnessed a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, (July 29), which triggered tsunami warnings from Japan and the US Tsunami Warning Centre. Russia's geophysical service said that earthquake off Kamchatka was the strongest since 1952. The epicentre was located about 136 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, at a depth of 19 kilometres beneath the seabed. The quake occurred approximately 250 kilometres from Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island. Videos showed buildings shaking, with reports of damage in multiple places. As of now, it is unclear if there have been any injuries.

Tsunami advisories were issued for coastal areas of Japan and the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned of potential tsunami waves up to one meter along its Pacific coast. The quake was felt only slightly in Hokkaido, according to Japan’s NHK television. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Due to the quake’s shallow depth and high magnitude, authorities feared it could generate tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean. A University of Tokyo seismologist, Shinichi Sakai, explained that even distant quakes can trigger tsunamis if they occur at shallow depths.



As of early Wednesday morning, no significant damage has been reported. Videos shared on social media from the Kamchatka region showed unsettling scenes, but Russian authorities have not yet released official details on local impact. Authorities in Japan and the US continue to monitor the situation closely and advise residents in coastal areas to remain alert.

A tsunami warning is in effect for:

Aleutian Islands, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for:

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Chignik Bay, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)

Aleutian Islands, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski)

A tsunami watch is in effect for: