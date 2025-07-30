LOGIN
Magnitude 8.7 earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, tsunami warning in US, Japan

Published: Jul 30, 2025, 06:53 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 07:24 IST
Magnitude 8.7 earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, tsunami warning in US, Japan - Video

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula witnessed a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake Photograph: (Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons/ Representative Image)

A powerful 8.0-magnitude quake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula late Tuesday, triggering tsunami advisories in Japan and the US. The quake’s epicenter was 136 km east of Petropavlovsk at a depth of 19 km. No damage reported yet; Japan warned of waves up to 1 meter.

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula witnessed a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, (July 29), which triggered tsunami warnings from Japan and the US Tsunami Warning Centre. Russia's geophysical service said that earthquake off Kamchatka was the strongest since 1952. The epicentre was located about 136 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, at a depth of 19 kilometres beneath the seabed. The quake occurred approximately 250 kilometres from Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island. Videos showed buildings shaking, with reports of damage in multiple places. As of now, it is unclear if there have been any injuries.

Tsunami advisories were issued for coastal areas of Japan and the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned of potential tsunami waves up to one meter along its Pacific coast. The quake was felt only slightly in Hokkaido, according to Japan’s NHK television. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Due to the quake’s shallow depth and high magnitude, authorities feared it could generate tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean. A University of Tokyo seismologist, Shinichi Sakai, explained that even distant quakes can trigger tsunamis if they occur at shallow depths.


As of early Wednesday morning, no significant damage has been reported. Videos shared on social media from the Kamchatka region showed unsettling scenes, but Russian authorities have not yet released official details on local impact. Authorities in Japan and the US continue to monitor the situation closely and advise residents in coastal areas to remain alert.

A tsunami warning is in effect for:

  • Aleutian Islands, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for:

  • South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Chignik Bay, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)
  • Aleutian Islands, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski)

A tsunami watch is in effect for:

  • California, The coast from The Cal./Mexico Border to The Oregon/Cal. Border including San Francisco Bay
  • Oregon, The coast from The Oregon/Cal. Border to The Oregon/Wash. Border including the Columbia River estuary coast
  • Washington, Outer coast from the Oregon/Washington border to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast
  • British Columbia, The north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the Juan de Fuca Strait coast
  • Southeast Alaska, The inner and outer coast from The BC/Alaska Border to Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat)
  • South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather, Alaska (80 miles SE of Yakutat) to Chignik Bay, Alaska

