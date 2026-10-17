/Starlink says 'ready to connect India with high-speed internet' amid Reliance row

Elon Musk's Starlink has said it is ready to provide high-speed satellite internet services in India, as the public dispute with Reliance Industries over competition and market access intensifies. In a post on X on Friday (Oct 16), Starlink said it had spent more than five years working with Indian regulators, industry stakeholders and operators to prepare for its entry into the market. “We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5+ years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely - and all with the requisite government approvals,” the company said.

“Starlink is ready to connect India with high-speed internet,” it added.

The statement followed Reliance Industries' response to Musk's allegations that vested interests were trying to prevent Starlink from entering India's satellite communications market. Reliance welcomed competition, including from Starlink, but said all companies must follow Indian laws and regulatory requirements.

Reliance says all operators must follow the rules

In a X post earlier in the day, Reliance said India welcomes both domestic and foreign investment, provided companies operate within the country's legal framework. It also noted that Jio's own satellite services were awaiting clearances.

“That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances."

Starlink row: Musk's accusations

Musk, the chief executive of SpaceX, had previously sarcastically addressed Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani as “Prime Minister Ambani” and accused him of seeking to preserve a monopoly.

Reliance's response rejected the suggestion that it feared competition and emphasised the need for equal regulatory treatment.

Government says security clearances remain essential

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the government would not allow a monopoly in satellite communications. He also said three parties were awaiting final approval for commercial licences.