/Selma Blair’s team responds to flight incident, says actress ‘did not intend to harm anyone’

Legally Blonde actor Selma Blair's team has responded to the allegations regarding an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York. They claimed that the episode involved a medical emergency and was not an intentional attempt to cause harm.

Selma Blair issues a statement

On Friday, Blair’s spokesperson issued a statement challenging accounts of the incident that have circulated since her arrest. "Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline," the spokesperson said.

"A handful of journalists have taken the time to report on Selma as a human being rather than a headline, and we are grateful to them. But fair reporting has been the exception, and in the space left by our silence, speculation has hardened into something being treated as fact."

What happened on the flight

The 54-year-old was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on October 11 following an alleged confrontation aboard the flight. According to the reports, she attempted to open an aircraft door while the plane was airborne and physically assaulted two flight attendants, allegedly punching one and biting another.

According to the Port Authority, one of the flight attendants was taken to a hospital for treatment, as reported by NewsNation. Authorities have also alleged that Blair kicked a Port Authority police officer repeatedly and attacked a nurse after being taken to a hospital following the flight.

Reacting to the allegations, the actor's team said, "Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone."

Blair appeared in court on October 12 and pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

She was subsequently released on bail.

The statement also highlighted Blair's multiple sclerosis, a condition she publicly disclosed in 2018. "The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous. Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle. She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily."

Blair’s representative also pointed to the actress’ professional commitments and advocacy work. "It should be noted that Selma has worked on seven film and television projects in 2026 alone, only a couple of which have been announced," the spokesperson said. “There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion."