Selma Blair apologises for anti-Islam comment on Israel-Hamas war: My Muslim friends showed me the way

Hollywood actress Selma Blair is regretful of her statement on Islam in a video regarding the Israel-Hamas war last week. In a comment that has since been deleted, Selma had equated Muslims with Hamas and labelled the religion wrong and responsible for all the violence. She has since apologised and taken it down following a lengthy statement to undo the hurt caused by her ill-informed statement.

Selma apologises for anti-Islam comment

In a statement shared on Instagram, Selma Blair wrote, “This is a time of great pain and anguish for many around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand how words matter. I commented on a post by Abraham Hamra regarding two congress members who are against banning October 7th Hamas terrorists from entering the USA. In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible error in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this. As soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment.”

“Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days,” Blair continued. “This time by my own hands. In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way. I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding. We cannot allow ignorance and rage to become our downfall.”

She concluded with, “I raise my hand in humility and volunteer to break the chain. Those who know me, know that wherever I go, I try to create branches to hold onto, bridges to meet on for all marginalised communities. I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who want it – not hate. I apologise to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words. I apologise to my friends. And I apologise to anyone I hurt. And I will do better. With appreciation, love and respect. Selma.”

Selma’s comment became a talking point on the social media as netizens slammed her for not being able to differentiate between extremists, radicals and Muslims at large.

The breakdown of events that led to that comment from Selma

Selma was slammed on the internet after she commented on a video posted by a user profile named Abraham Hamra. In the clip, Hamra appeared to be speaking out in defense of the Jewish community months following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks. As a comment to that video, she wrote, “Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

Among the firsts who criticised the Cruel Intentions actress, were filmmaker James Lebrecht and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). James wrote, “I haven’t said anything about the Selma Blair situation up to this point. I was hoping that I would have a more eloquent statement than the following. I am heartbroken after seeing what she has posted online. I barely know how to use Instagram and don’t follow anyone daily.”