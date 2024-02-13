Alicia Keys' song tweaked on Super Bowl YouTube video after her voice cracks in live performance

It was a super-lit night as Super Bowl 2024 Halftime performance by Usher was probably the best we’d seen from him recently. Belting out hits one after another, Usher rocked the stage with his unbeatable charisma and chartbusting numbers, bringing the best of his career on the Super Bowl stage. Joining him on the stage was Alicia Keys who looked fiery in red as she matched his excitement and energy.

However, Alicia’s performance was clouded with negative comments as people found some issues in her rendition of the 2003 hit “If I Ain’t Got You”. Alicia opened her song with drama using her red cape that flowed along the stage for effect but it didn’t go as planned. As she opened the song on a high note, her voice croaked and there were cracks in the song before she picked herself up and sang like the star she is. Last night Alicia Keys’s voice cracked (first video), and fascinatingly, the official NFL YouTube channel appears to be attempting to erase that little moment, having edited it out in their upload (second video). pic.twitter.com/EM4k8rWT8c — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) February 12, 2024 × As soon as that crack was noticed by onlookers, the video portion of her song became viral with fans criticising her for not practicing enough while some came to her defense.

NFL uploads edited video of Alicia Keys' performance at Halftime

With so much talk about the said episode, the NFL and Apple Music have edited the portion out the of re-uploaded Halftime show on YouTube, and the difference in Keys’ vocals is uncanny.

Netizens are going to the length of matching what they previously heard to what has been uploaded and have started pointing out that the re-uploaded video has been smoothened and involved polished editing.

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys’ husband, veteran music producer Swizz Beatz, came to his wife’s defense on Monday with an Instagram post writing, “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!” He added, “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz) × Alicia Keys also joined Usher for a performance of their 2004 single “My Boo”. The two were in the news for their closeness on the stage as they embraced each other and looked too comfortable according to fans.