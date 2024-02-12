Donald Trump takes a dig at 'disloyal' Taylor Swift, calls Travis Kelce 'liberal'

Donald Trump is mincing no words at taking a dig at pop star Taylor Swift who he called “disloyal” to the man who made her so much money and not “crooked” Joe Biden. With elections on their way in the US, Taylor has kept her name clear from the elections and made no suggestions of whom she is supporting. But the last time around, Taylor had vowed to keep Trump out of the White House and announced she voted Democrat.

With Trump back in the race for the top post, Trump did not waste time in reminding Taylor that it was him who helped her get so famous and make so much money. He said it was all because of his lawmaking. Meanwhile, as Taylor dating Travis Kelce has become a major talking point in the news circles, Trump didn’t say anything mean about him and only added that Travis is a “liberal”.

The Republican said, “There’s no way she could endorse crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will.”

He added, “Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Donald Trump was referring to the Music Modernization Act which was legislation signed into law on October 11, 2018. It modernised copyright-related issues within the music industry.

How Taylor Swift profited from laws made by Donald Trump

Taylor Swift made oodles of money after she was able to release her songs independently without any record label on board and profited from the sales of the new versions of the old songs.

Taylor had a fallout with Scooter Braun who managed all her music. He bought Big Machine Records in 2019 and took ownership of Swift's masters. When she was unable to use her own songs, she made the effort to re-record her first six studio albums to undermine the value of her early music now in Braun's possession.

Taylor Swift was able to regain ownership over her lyrics, voice, and albums with the re-records - using the old titles of her songs with the suffix stamp of approval 'Taylor's Version.' She then used those in her Eras Tour which started last year. She raked in billions with that tour.

Taylor at the Super Bowl

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce. She was seen with him at the Super Bowl. She cheered his team as they eventually won in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium.