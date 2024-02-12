Star-studded night! Beyonce, Lady Gaga and other celebrities spotted at Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl LVIII was a star-studded night. To watch the thrilling match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, a bevvy of A-listers stepped out to witness the big game live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,



Beyonce, 42, made the Super Bowl night even more memorable with the announcement of Part II of her Renaissance album. She attended the game with her husband Jay-Z and two children, Blue Ivy and Rumi. Bringing the much-needed hotness. Beyonce wore a black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a plunging neck. What added more glamour to her look was her bouncy blonde hair. She paired her dress with thigh-high boots and diamond jewellery.