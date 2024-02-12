Star-studded night! Beyonce, Lady Gaga and other celebrities spotted at Super Bowl 2024
Super Bowl LVIII was a star-studded night. To watch the thrilling match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, a bevvy of A-listers stepped out to witness the big game live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,
Beyonce, 42, made the Super Bowl night even more memorable with the announcement of Part II of her Renaissance album. She attended the game with her husband Jay-Z and two children, Blue Ivy and Rumi. Bringing the much-needed hotness. Beyonce wore a black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a plunging neck. What added more glamour to her look was her bouncy blonde hair. She paired her dress with thigh-high boots and diamond jewellery.
Beyoncé drops new music, announces new album during Super Bowl ad
The other prominent stars spotted were Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande among others.
Taylor Swift finally made it on time after wrapping her Eras tour concert in Japan to support beau Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dressed in a corset black top and matching jeans, Swift was seen in the stands with her famous friends like Lana Del Ray and Blake Lively.
Super bowl 2024: Wade Wilson calls himself 'Marvel Jesus' in the first trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine
Blake and her BFF Blake, who was wearing red track pants with a white tank top and matching jacket, were cheering as they enjoyed the match.
Controversial rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were also among the attendees. The ''Donda'' singer showed up at the stadium wearing a black mask with a white crucifix from designer Alexandar McQueen over a black headpiece covering his entire head. Twinning with her husband, Censory wore an all-black latex outfit.
Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted chatting and sharing a warm kiss during the game. Kendall Jenner was sitting beside her pals Hailey and Justin.
The Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo also stylishly appeared at the Super Bowl.