Beyoncé drops new music, announces new album during Super Bowl ad

This Super Bowl had a lot to watch out for music fans – with Usher doling out a banging Half Time Show performance, Taylor Swift making waves with her romance with Travis Kelce and now Beyoncé dropping new songs during a Verizon commercial.

Beyonce drops two new songs

Beyoncé dropped not one but two songs – “Texas Hold Em” and “16 Carriages.” She also announced a new album and she teased the release of the same as March 29. After a Verizon commercial starring Beyonce was aired, she could be heard saying, “They ready, drop the new music.” Then, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing act ii on March 29. (Beyoncé’s 2022 album Renaissance is referred to as Act I: Renaissance.)

At the end of the clip, a plucky acoustic guitar riff plays, and Beyoncé starts to sing, “This ain’t Texas / Ain’t no hold ’em / So lay your cards down down down.” She sings with a Southern accent. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) × Soon after this, the music also made its way to her Instagram. Under the “music” tab on her Instagram page, two titles are listed – “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages,” which later appeared as full songs on Tidal, YouTube, and Spotify.

The scheduled Verizon commercial was also an attempt on grabbing eyeballs at her new music that she was going to tease soon. In the commercial, she was seen with Tony Hale as he plays her adviser and she opens a “Lemonade” stand, releases a saxophone album called “Let’s Get Saxy,” does her own version of the Barbie movie called BarBey, sells a cyborg version of herself, runs for Beyoncé of the United States, and blasts off in a rocket to become the first woman in space.

After Hale tells her none of that worked, she says on the spaceship intercom, “OK, Bey ready: drop the new music.”