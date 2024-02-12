Super Bowl 2024 half-time show: Usher delivers a hit- heavy performance

The Super Bowl half-time show served as expected. Headlined by Usher, the half-time show witnessed electrifying performances by artists like Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil Jon along with Usher.



A disclaimer shown before the performance jokingly warned viewers it would feature "singing, dancing, sweating, gyrating, and possible relationship issues". It went on to deliver on all fronts.



Usher came on stage dressed in all-white and was surrounded by a swarm of energetic dancers as he came on stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He kickstarted his 13 -minute long performance with hit track Catch Up.

Before his half-time show, Usher admitted it had been "a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes". But the star did an admirable job of cramming in as many of his most recognisable songs as possible.

The highlight of the set was saved until the end when Ushet was joined by Ludacris and Lil Jon as they sang a rendition of his 2004 smash Yeah!|



While Usher pelted hits on stage, the camera often cut to the stands where Taylor Swift cheered on along with her pals, Lana Del Ray, Blake Lively and Ice Spice. Swift was at the game to cheer her beau Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs.