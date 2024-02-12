Taylor Swift attends Super Bowl 2024 for beau Travis Kelce with friends Lana Del Ray, Blake Lively

America's biggest sporting event, the Supre Bowl LVIII is underway at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. A bevvy of stars are present at the game but all eyes are on singer Taylor Swift, who travelled all the way from Tokyo to cheer for her beau Travis Kelce as his team Kansas City Chiefs take on San Fransisco 49ers.



Dressed in all black, Swift was seen in the stands with some of her famous friends like Lana Del Ray and Blake Lively as they cheered for Kelce and his team.



At the stadium, Swift and fellow Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey shared a sweet, friendly moment. The two shared a moment, briefly holding hands.

📷| Taylor Swift and Lana del Rey at the SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/3JawlAQoQ9 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 11, 2024 ×

Swift was also seen sharing a moment with Blake Lively, who was dressed in Adidas red track pants with a white tank and a matching red jacket. Lively and Swift were spotted swaying to Post Malone's acoustic version of America the Beautiful - with their arms wrapped around each other.

Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2024



Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo and travelled nearly 17 hours to be at the Super Bowl 2024. The singer arrived at the game with her mum Andrea Swift and Lively.



She also brought Ice Spice, Karma collaborator. Swift and Ice Spice were spotted togetherat the Grammys last week. Ashley Avignone, Swift’s close friend, was also in attendance, and so were her father Scott Swift, and brother Austin Swift.



Dressed in a black corset style top and jeans, Swift accessorised her look with a '87' gold necklace and carried a football-sharped purse with '87' cutout on it. She walked confidently with a red bomber jacket over her shoulder.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, February 11, it will be create history as it will be for the first time in 20 years that a team has won back-to-back Super Bowls. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles by three points last year.

