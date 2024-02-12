Super bowl 2024: Wade Wilson calls himself 'Marvel Jesus' in the first trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine

This time it will be Deadpool & Wolverine

At the Super Bowl LVIII's halftime show, the first trailer of the much-awaited Deadpool 3 was dropped and it's all things fun. The makers also revealed the official title of the third movie, i.e. Deadpool and Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 also marks the entry of the hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer not only shows Ryan Reynold donning the avatar of his foul-mouthed superhero yet again, but also Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. For those who don't know, Wolverine died in 2017's film Logan.

Deadpool 3 Trailer:

The trailer starts with Wade Wilson celebrating his birthday with his gang before he gets kidnapped right from his home by the Time Variance Authority, the agency that manages the MCU multiverse world.

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change," Reynolds says in the clip.

Tackling the enemies in Deadpool's trademark style of violence, R-rated jokes and humour, in the trailer Wade, who is calling himself Marvel Jesus, this time shows a whole lot of energy. At the end of the clip, we only get a short glimpse of Wolverine from behind.

"Don't just stand there, you ape. Give me a hand," Deadpool says as we see Wolverine's shadow, showing him his sharp claws.

The film will likely show Wolverine and Deadpool as buddies.

Sharing the trailer on his social media handle, Ryan wrote, "Welcome to the mercury in retrograde of Marvel Phases. #DeadpoolWolverine,"

The production of the movie was delayed for months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike last year.

The movie reunites Reynolds with director Shawn Levy. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, along with Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds. The script is written by Reynolds, Levy, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells.

Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, the movie also stars The Crown actor Emma Corrin, who joins the franchise as a yet-unknown villain. Moreover, Jennifer Garner will reprise her role of Elektra from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005). Morenna Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand as Vanessa and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, respectively will reprise their roles.

The first two films of the franchise, which debuted in 2016 and 2018, respectively, were released by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired that studio.