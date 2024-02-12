Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's kiss post Chief's Super Bowl win goes viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealed it with a kiss as the latter’s team won Super Bowl 2024. Wrapped around each other for quite a bit, Taylor planted a sweet kiss on beau Travis’ mouth and the two locked lips for the ages. The cameras and their fans had a field day as the two couldn’t contain their excitement on the win.

Taylor Swift overjoyed at win

Taylor Swift was over the moon when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs dramatically won the Super Bowl – during overtime.

Taylor was seated alongside her friend in the Super Bowl suite when the Chiefs won the game as a final touchdown pass was thrown by Patrick Mahomes in overtime. Patrick threw it to WR Mecole Hardman and the game was over. As soon as they won, cameras turned to Taylor to record her reaction but we couldn’t see much then, since she was overjoyed and was celebrating with friends in the suite.

Travis was ecstatic himself and was seen going around hugging his teammates in what looked like a very emotional moment.

Then, Taylor and Travis met and they kissed like there was no tomorrow to wait for.

Tylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance

Taylor and Travis have been on a whirlwind romance. She infact, flew into Las Vegas to be with Travis for the Super Bowl. She was in Japan and had performed the previous night.

Taylor was seen with friends including actress Blake Lively at the game.