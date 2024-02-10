Selma Blair faces backlash for her Islamophobic comment, deletes it later

Actress Selma Blair has landed herself in hot water after she commented on an Instagram video over the Israel-Hamas war. Blair faced backlash after her Islamophobic comment on the post caught the eye of netizens.



Blair commented on the post by Abraham Hamra. The video message shared around a week ago sees Hamra calling out U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., and Cori Bush, D-Mo.



In the comment section, she wrote, as per THR, “Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”



The comment was deleted later, but several screen grabs of Blair's reaction to the video have gone viral.

Several X users expressed their anger over Blair's anti-Islam thoughts.



One user wrote, ''It's quite something that Selma Blair can be such openly vile and bigoted and basically call for the death of an entire population with impunity but Melissa Barrera cannot share a link to donate to Palestinian refugees without her agency almost dropping her.''

Another user wrote,''Selma Blair going full speed ahead with bigotry and hate speech was not on my bingo card for 2024 but it’s a reminder that the genocide of Palestinians couldn’t have happened unless a lot of “regular people” had been supporting their horrific oppression for decades.''

Blair, who is Jewish, has not reacted to the backlash yet. Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Legally Blonde actress has shared her support for the Israel and Jewish community.

Blair, 51, is suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) after being diagnosed in 2018. The actress recently talked about her battle and the effects of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.



“I hurt all the time,” Blair said. “I say that only for you people that hurt also. Like, I get it. And for all of us, just aging, it hurts. You have to stretch.”