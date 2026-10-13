/Legally Blonde actor Selma Blair accused of assaulting flight attendants and hospital staff; FBI issues federal summons

Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair is facing assault allegations after a reported altercation aboard a flight travelling from Los Angeles to New York.

As per reports, the incident happened on Sunday night, October 11, when the Delta Air Lines aircraft was approaching John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Two flight attendants were reportedly injured during the episode.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey stated that officials responded to reports of a passenger behaving violently on board. One of the injured crew members was taken to a hospital for further medical attention.

Selma Blair's team issues statement

The 54-year-old actress was also taken to the hospital following the incident for medical evaluation. The statement issued by her representative read, "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

Reports also claimed that Blair punched one flight attendant and bit another during the flight. She was reportedly restrained before the aircraft reached JFK Airport.

According to reports, Blair allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head while travelling in an ambulance and subsequently assaulted a nurse at the hospital. The nurse reportedly filed a complaint.

These allegations have also led to separate state-level assault charges.

FBI issues summons over alleged assault

The FBI has issued Blair a federal summons in connection with the incident aboard the aircraft, according to reports. The notice reportedly accuses her of assault within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

She is expected to appear before a federal petty violations court in Brooklyn, New York, although a date for the hearing has not been revealed.

Selma Blair's previous incident aboard a flight

This is not the first time Blair has experienced an episode aboard a commercial flight. In 2016, the actress was removed from a plane on a stretcher after an incident during a journey from Cancun, Mexico, to Los Angeles. She was subsequently taken to a hospital.

Speaking about the earlier episode in an interview with Vanity Fair said, "I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret."

She also issued a public apology, describing the incident as a mistake.

Alongside Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, the actress has also appeared in The Sweetest Thing and the Hellboy franchise.

In 2018, Selma revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic condition affecting the central nervous system. She has often spoken publicly about living with the disease.