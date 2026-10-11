/Ramayana Part 1: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's epic gets a worldwide release date | See new poster

Ramayana is gearing up to become one of the biggest releases of this year, and now the makers have confirmed the release date for Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The team has also unveiled a new poster from the film, leaving fans excited.

The update was shared on Sunday, coinciding with the beginning of Navratri. It was also revealed that advance ticket bookings will open on Dussehra, October 20.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the much-anticipated mythological epic will hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.

The team took to social media to announce the release date, writing, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra."

The latest released poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and Ravie Dubey playing Lakshman. Yash, who takes on the role of Ravana, features prominently in the background.

The makers accompanied the reveal with the line, “Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai."

Ramayana India and international release date

The confirmation of the release date also puts an end to the uncertainty surrounding the film's theatrical schedule. Earlier, the international trailer had hinted November 6 as the release date for overseas audiences, while producer Namit Malhotra had spoken about targeting a Diwali release in India.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres three days before Diwali.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic was first announced on November 6, 2024. Alongside Ranbir, Sai, Ravie and Yash, the cast also features Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, along with actors including Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The project is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Part 1 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will oversee distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.