The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun security and surveillance duties at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Saturday (November 28).

The deployment follows a Supreme Court order directing the force to oversee security at the hill, including the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple and the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

A senior CRPF officer said one company had been deployed and was awaiting further instructions.

"One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities," the officer told ANI.

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar on November 28, allowing all devotees to participate in the ceremony.

The order came after the lamp was not lit at the designated spot on November 24 despite an earlier court direction. Instead, the Maha Deepam was lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple.

The bench observed that its earlier order had been wilfully disobeyed, despite an undertaking by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court.

PM Modi invokes Lord Murugan

Ahead of the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Murugan in a post on X.

"Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court appointed two retired Madras High Court judges, Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, as receivers to oversee the temple's administration. Both reached Madurai on Saturday.

Vaidyanathan said he would examine the court order before taking further steps.

Karti Chidambaram on religious freedom

Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram rejected claims that religious freedom was restricted in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, he said religious traditions and customs continued to be followed across the state without interference.