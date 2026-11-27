Scientists have started examining the wolverine unearthed from Siberian permafrost last year. The ancient predator had remained preserved for around 35,200 years. Researchers in Yakutsk have started performing an autopsy on the animal discovered near the Kolyma River in 2025 and collecting biological samples. It was found exceptionally well-preserved, with its soft tissues and internal organs still intact.



Since the remains are still in good condition, they could help understand the connection between ancient wolverines and the animals on Earth today, Artem Nedoluzhko, scientific director of the Paleogenomics Laboratory at the European University in St Petersburg, said. Muscle tissue, samples from the animal’s stomach, intestines and rectum are being collected and will be examined to look for DNA fragments from animals and plants. This will shed light on what the predator ate.

Also Read: Proof of Egyptian ritual to destroy god of chaos found in ancient trash dump



Nedoluzhko told Reuters that the wolverine's digestive tract is nearly empty, which shows it didn't have access to food for a long time before it died. It possibly got trapped in something and starved to death. However, this can only be confirmed after more research. Meanwhile, Computerised tomography (CT) scans have been carried out on the animal, which showed that it was a male and just about one year old when it died.

Ice Age wolverine



Having lived nearly 35,200 years ago, the animal has been placed within the Pleistocene epoch, a time of the Ice Age. Maxim Cheprasov, head of the Mammoth Museum Laboratory at North-Eastern Federal University, said previously that scientists have only focused on skeletal remains of wolverines from this period. But with well-preserved internal organs and soft tissues, there is a lot more than can be learned about the animal.



Another area of focus is the landscape and environmental conditions from the time the wolverine lived. The animal was found in the Srednekolymsky District, and they could now learn what the place was like all those years ago. Soil samples from the site will be studied to support this research.