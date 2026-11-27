The Taj Mahal, one of the world's most visited monuments, is increasingly becoming a hangout spot for troops of monkeys, raising concerns over the safety of tourists, including foreign visitors. Videos showing large groups of monkeys roaming the monument's premises have gone viral on social media, highlighting the growing problem.

The monkeys have reportedly occupied areas around the eastern, western and Royal Gates, putting visitors at risk of possible attacks. Both Indian and foreign tourists have been targeted by the animals in the past. A large population of monkeys is believed to live in and around the Taj Mahal complex. Despite repeated assurances from authorities about efforts to catch or drive away the animals, the problem continues.

Watch the viral video here

The lack of coordination among the departments responsible for managing the monument has further complicated attempts to address the issue. The increasing presence of monkeys has also sparked concerns about visitor safety and the international image of the Taj Mahal, an iconic symbol of India's heritage and one of its biggest tourist attractions.

A few months ago, another video featuring monkeys cooling themselves in a water fountain inside the Taj Mahal premises surfaced on social media. The footage showed the animals jumping into the fountain, splashing water and chasing one another.