“Promise less than what you can actually deliver.” That was Lt Gen Harsh Chibber’s message to India’s private defence industry at Defence Partnership Days 2026. The Director General of Information Systems at Army Headquarters was answering a question that started with the story of the Akash missile. I asked my panel, Why are the armed forces so hard to satisfy, and what changes when they help develop the equipment they will eventually use?

What the Akash team learned from the armed forces

Moderating the discussion for WION’s Defence Pulse at the Indian Army’s Manekshaw Centre, I recalled an earlier interview with missile scientist Dr Prahlada Rama Rao. He had told me that Army and Air Force personnel were present in DRDO’s labs were present during AKASH’s development. He also said satisfying the armed forces was the toughest part. Dr Parimal Kumar, Outstanding Scientist and Scientific Adviser to the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, added he was with Dr. Ramarao when the AKASH was accepted and recalled close involvement from the Indian Air Force. The tests were tough, he said, and the services’ support was essential to organising and completing them, even when the technology itself was mature.

That experience shaped his advice to private manufacturers today, suggesting to bring the forces’ requirements into the first design. A system has to work in the conditions in which troops will use it, through extreme heat and cold and across different terrain. That, Dr. Kumar said, is why military requirements are demanding in the first place.

Where promises meet military requirements

Gen. Chibber brought the discussion back to trust. A company can make a persuasive pitch by promising more than it can deliver, he said, but the gap becomes apparent later. “It may be a good business pitch, but it breaks our trust,” he said, linking overpromising to delays. The discussion has added relevance as private sector manufacturers take on a larger role in missile production.