Leaders, innovators, policy makers and Sri Lanka's home grown businesses came together at WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit to deliberate on six pillars that will shape the nations digital future. The platform was also used to discuss how Sri Lanka and India are strengthening their strategic partnership, bringing together India's technological advancement and Sri Lanka's digital ambitions to create a force multiplier for the region.

Speaking at the event Manoj Purohit, Regional Head of Corporate – APAC, SAP said that "digital literacy is where the next foundation of the economy is being built by different countries and Sri Lanka is shifting from a digital literacy rate of 72 per cent to 95 per cent by 2030. It creates around roughly two hundred thousand digital workers which will set the foundation for the future and growth in all the other areas of innovation."

He then spoke about how companies are now using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to their business model to extract gains.

"Roughly around 88% of the companies we are working with are looking at how they can use AI to leverage adoption. While 6 percent of the companies using AI are saying they are able to make better earnings, which means this is real. Of course there is a long way to go but we are on the right track" said Purohit.

Rolf Blaser: Experienced speed and growth

Rolf Blaser, Managing Director/CEO, A. Baur & Co also attended the session -Digital Decisions, Business Outcomes. He said his company joined SAP in the year 2014. Though, not so early he experienced a lot of speed in working and growth of his company.

Mayura Neththikumarage: AI has helped advance technology

Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage, MD, Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd to attended WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit.

While speaking on the topic he said that everything is going digital today so we have introduced apps to order the product and make all payments. He further said that the introduction of AI has reduced man force that was earlier required to run the company.