Ramayana: Part 1 is creating one milestone after another. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles, has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film within 21 days of its release. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 1,173.60 crore, beating Pushpa 2’s lifetime haul. Ramayana has grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide.

As the film continues to shatter box office records, the producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

Ramayana: Part 1 is now the fourth highest grossing Indian film

With worldwide gross collection at Rs 1,755.60 crore, Ramayana is now next to Baahubali 2 (2017), which minted Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide. The top two contenders in the list are Dangal (2016), which earned Rs 2070.30 crore, and Dhurandhar 2 (2026), which earned Rs 1,813.39 crore globally. Pushpa 2 collected worldwide gross Rs 1,742.10 crore as per Sacnilk.

After day 21, Ramayana's net collections in India stand at Rs 982.55 crore and gross at Rs 1,173.60 crore.

On day 21, the Hindi contribution was Rs 6.75 crore from 13,463 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 75 lakh in Kannada, Rs 70 lakh in Tamil, Rs 30 lakh in Telugu and Rs 1.10 crore in Malayalam.

Team Ramayana meets Amit Shah

On Thursday, the team of Ramayana met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Shah congratulated the makers on the film’s phenomenal success across the world.

The meeting brought together producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and co-producer Niraj Sanghai. Shah extended his congratulations to the team, acknowledging the extraordinary achievement of bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen on such an ambitious cinematic scale.

A day earlier, the film’s team also went to Delhi’s Banglasahib Gurudwara and offered prayers.

Ramayana: Part 1 at Oscars