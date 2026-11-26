Ramayana: Part 1 is creating one milestone after another. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles, has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film within 21 days of its release. The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 1,173.60 crore, beating Pushpa 2’s lifetime haul. Ramayana has grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide.
As the film continues to shatter box office records, the producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.
Ramayana: Part 1 is now the fourth highest grossing Indian film
With worldwide gross collection at Rs 1,755.60 crore, Ramayana is now next to Baahubali 2 (2017), which minted Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide. The top two contenders in the list are Dangal (2016), which earned Rs 2070.30 crore, and Dhurandhar 2 (2026), which earned Rs 1,813.39 crore globally. Pushpa 2 collected worldwide gross Rs 1,742.10 crore as per Sacnilk.
After day 21, Ramayana's net collections in India stand at Rs 982.55 crore and gross at Rs 1,173.60 crore.
On day 21, the Hindi contribution was Rs 6.75 crore from 13,463 shows to the total.
Trending Stories
It was followed by Rs 75 lakh in Kannada, Rs 70 lakh in Tamil, Rs 30 lakh in Telugu and Rs 1.10 crore in Malayalam.
Also read: Ramayana: Part 1 movie review: Yash’s powerhouse performance and jaw-dropping VFX fuel Nitesh Tiwari's epic
Team Ramayana meets Amit Shah
On Thursday, the team of Ramayana met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Shah congratulated the makers on the film’s phenomenal success across the world.
The meeting brought together producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and co-producer Niraj Sanghai. Shah extended his congratulations to the team, acknowledging the extraordinary achievement of bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen on such an ambitious cinematic scale.
A day earlier, the film’s team also went to Delhi’s Banglasahib Gurudwara and offered prayers.
Ramayana: Part 1 at Oscars
The VFX has been one of the high points of the film and has already made international critics sit up and take notice. Ahead of the awards season in Hollywood, the film has received mentions in two categories -VFX and action- in the Critics' Choice Awards and has been shortlisted in the Top 20 films category in the Visual Effects category at the Oscars 2027. While final nominations are yet to be declared in both award categories, Ramayana has definitely made headway.