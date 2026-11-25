The weekend was abuzz with reports that Claude had solved the 167-year-old Riemann hypothesis, a famous mathematical problem that had remained unsolved until now. Anthropic researcher Levent Alpöge published a 17-million-line solution on Friday, shocking experts worldwide. However, there is one problem - decoding this solution seems virtually impossible, Wired reported.



Alpöge created a proof in the programming language Lean using Claude. The idea explains a pattern in prime numbers. Almost everyone thinks it is right, yet years of failed attempts to prove it have turned it into a major prize in mathematics. Now that Alpöge has come out with a solution, mathematicians across the world are trying to verify it. But they are finding this extremely hard.



More than 200 people have come together to verify the solution. The nonprofit Lean Focused Research Organization and another organisation, Mathlib, expressed "full confidence" in the proof on Saturday. They confirmed that the problem is formulated correctly and the code compiles. Now they are waiting for the mathematical community to explain the new ideas in this proof.

250,000-page paper solution is ‘full of garbage’



But finding these ideas and explaining them remains a major headache. While Lean proofs are checked by machines, mathematical papers are how the results are explained to the community for review purposes. But in this case, the paper version hasn't been released. It runs into a whopping 250,000 pages and has been described by Alpöge as a "travesty of slop" and "a joke." In an X post, he even said that the Lean proof "is full of garbage obviously."



This has made understanding the proof and deciphering new findings from the solution incredibly difficult. Abhishek Saha, a professor of mathematics at Queen Mary University of London, told WIRED that this is crucial “to build new branches of mathematics perhaps or formulate the next conjecture to push the horizon further.”

AI agents trying to decipher the proof



He is now relying on the community to reduce the paper proof into a human-readable form of under 10,000 pages. But this is also extremely difficult, as the proof uses many "advanced branches of number theory in a long and incredibly counterintuitive argument." He admits something like this would never come from humans, and what we have from Claude is "completely different and almost alien."