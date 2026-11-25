Flights arriving at Chicago O’Hare International Airport faced delays on Tuesday after an outage involving a ground surveillance radar system disrupted air traffic operations, prompting the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to temporarily restrict incoming flights.

The disruption hit one of the busiest days of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, with hundreds of flights affected at the major US airport, a hub for American Airlines and United Airlines.

The FAA said it was “is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment.” It warned that arriving flights could face further restrictions if congestion built up at the airport.

Hundreds of flights delayed at O’Hare

The problem involved the Airport Surface Detection Equipment, Model X (ASDE-X), a radar and tracking system used by air traffic controllers to monitor aircraft and vehicles moving across runways and taxiways.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, around 13 per cent of flights at O’Hare, or 373 services, had been delayed. The FAA had earlier paused most arriving flights as technicians worked to restore the affected equipment.

Delays were averaging 47 minutes, with the disruption potentially continuing until 1 am ET (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, the agency said. Some aircraft were also instructed to remain in holding patterns for as long as 30 minutes before landing.

The FAA cautioned that further temporary pauses in arrivals could become necessary if the airport's operations grew congested.

Disruption comes after FAA ground stop

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after a separate technical failure disrupted air travel across the US.

On November 13, a router outage triggered a nationwide ground stop that lasted nearly five hours. The disruption resulted in more than 18,000 flight cancellations and affected over 1.5 million passengers.