An Iranian singer identified as Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team have each received 74 lashes ​after being sentenced for “offending public decency by producing ‌and publishing obscene and immoral content online.” They were also ​handed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities ​and travel. The case followed the release of ​a video on YouTube in December 2024 showing Ahmadi ​performing without the mandatory hijab alongside male musicians in Qom, south of the capital Tehran. They were convicted in June and their appeal was rejected in September.

How the singer reacted?

While the singer has not released any statement after the punishment, her defense lawyers said that Ahmadi and her co-defendants denied all charges of wrongdoing throughout the trial. According to BBC, one of her lawyers said that holding the virtual concert "was not a crime at all" and criticised the court for imposing one of the harshest possible penalties instead of fines. Lawyers also revealed they tried to get the flogging postponed on Monday, but the Qom enforcement branch insisted on carrying it out immediately. Previously, when she first posted the "Caravanserai Concert" to YouTube in Dec 2024, she shared a written message framing the performance as a tribute to her homeland: "I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people I love. This is a right I could not ignore; singing for the land I passionately love."

Criticism over the punishment given by Iranian authorities

Western governments and ​human rights groups have criticised flogging as torture ​and a violation of international law. Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) Director Bahar Ghandehari condemned the flogging as a "flagrant violation" of fundamental rights and an attempt to suppress women's freedoms. Amnesty International labeled the punishment a form of torture and "cruel, inhuman and degrading," calling on authorities to halt all floggings and end mandatory hijab laws. Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO). Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam stated that the prosecution was primarily intended to silence Ahmadi's public singing and defiance against the state. Other Iranian artists Mehdi Yarrahi and Hana Kamkar extended their solidarity and questioned the regime's targeting of artists bringing joy and beauty. Activist Zeinab Zaman highlighted the physical brutality contrasted against a virtual concert, while exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi criticised the regime for attempting to humiliate and silence courageous women.

Not the first case

Iranian authorities have previously used flogging and harsh sentences against other artists for defying dress codes, censorship, or public decency laws. Iranian singer and musician Mehdi Yarrahi in March 2025 received 74 lashes to conclude a criminal case over his 2023 protest song "Roo Sarito" (Your Headscarf). The track supported the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement and urged women to remove their mandatory hijabs. He was also initially sentenced to prison, which was later converted to house arrest with an electronic ankle monitor.