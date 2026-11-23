Issuing a major warning, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory on the “Safe Use of WhatsApp Web.” It has warned users of potential account misuse and urged users to refrain from conducting official or sensitive work on the web interface.



According to the advisory dated Nov 18, 2026, the NCTAU observed that an authenticated WhatsApp Web session may, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to a user's WhatsApp account. Such unauthorised access could allow a malicious person to read messages, send messages while impersonating the user, access contacts and group conversations, and misuse the account holder's trusted identity for fraud, phishing, social engineering, or other malicious activities.

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Advising users to exercise caution, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers, or devices accessible to other persons, the advisory stated that government, organisational, financial, confidential, or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers. For official and sensitive environments, organisations have been advised to avoid using WhatsApp Web on office systems, noting that Incognito or Private Browsing should be treated only as an additional precaution.

The unit also advised users to remain alert to unusual account activity—such as unexpected sent messages, unusual replies from contacts, or unexplained activity—and to keep their operating system, browser, and security software updated while avoiding suspicious downloads, unknown files, and cracked software. The advisory concluded with the message: "Stay Alert. Log Out After Every Session. Protect Your Digital Identity."

List of precautionary measures suggested by the Indian government

The advisory recommended the following precautionary measures: