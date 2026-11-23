India’s push to build drones at home is moving from development to procurement and training. After Operation Sindoor, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said the operation had demonstrated the value of indigenous drones. In June 2025, the Defence Ministry signed emergency contracts for Indian-made equipment that included drones.

In October 2026, the Defence Acquisition Council gave in-principle approval for the Army to procure surveillance drones. Indian drone maker Garuda Aerospace is part of that shift. Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash told WION’s Defence Pulse that the company was building on its experience with agricultural drones to develop aircraft that can carry heavier loads. The company has also proposed free drone training for 80,000 Agniveers across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Operation Sindoor and the push to train soldiers on drones

Asked about Garuda Aerospace’s role during Operation Sindoor, Agnishwar Jayaprakash said the company focused on preparing troops to use drones and make sense of what they saw from the air. “Our focus was in terms of how to prepare our troops for situational awareness." For a soldier, that means learning to use an aerial view to build a clearer picture of the ground around them.

From pipeline inspections to night surveillance

Jayaprakash said Garuda’s G400 began as an industrial drone used for jobs such as pipeline inspection. For soldiers and security personnel, he said the priority was a drone small enough to fit in a backpack and quick to put in the air. He described what he wants from such a system as “something that you can carry in your backpack,” with the ability to deploy by day or night and carry different sensors. The company is also adapting its experience carrying agricultural payloads to military logistics. Jayaprakash said Garuda had delivered drones capable of carrying 75 kg and had built a platform designed to carry twice that. “That’s the heaviest that we’ve built so far,” he said of the 150 kg platform. “We’re not stopping there.” He said the company wants to reach 200 kg.

Drone training for 80,000 Agniveers