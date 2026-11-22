Masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers dragged two passengers out of a crowded boarding tunnel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday (November 21), triggering confrontations and delaying an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles by nearly three hours.

Videos showing officers forcibly removing passengers from the boarding passageway quickly circulated online, drawing criticism from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, US Representative Pramila Jayapal and airline officials.

The incident took place around 8:05 am PST as passengers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, scheduled to depart for Los Angeles at 8:10 am.

In a statement posted on X, ICE said its officers had launched a targeted operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national accused of overstaying his visa.

"On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation's laws," the agency said.

Footage from the scene showed masked officers pinning individuals to the floor and dragging them towards a side exit. A woman could be heard protesting, saying that a family member had a valid work permit.

ICE claimed that some passengers tried to obstruct the operation. The agency also alleged that another Mexican national, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, threw hot coffee at officers during the confrontation. She was arrested and could face a felony charge of assaulting a federal officer, ICE said.

Governor calls ICE 'out of control'

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned the operation, describing the videos as "horrific" and "chilling". He also questioned whether the officers had violated a state law restricting law enforcement personnel from wearing face coverings, which he signed in March 2026.

"ICE is completely and totally out of control and today we are confronted with yet more evidence of this," Ferguson said at a news conference.

He said he had urged Alaska Airlines to call on ICE to leave airports and would make the same request to other airlines operating out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Alaska Airlines said it was concerned about the federal operation and had received no advance notice.